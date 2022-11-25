The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021 today, 25 November. Those who were waiting for the results can check the list of candidates shortlisted for round 2 by visiting the official website of OSSC. A total of 352 candidates have been shortlisted by the Commission. Those who have been shortlisted will be called for the second stage of recruitment which is document verification. “Certificate verification will be conducted in the Office of the Commission at Unit- II, Bhubaneswar from 22.12.2022 onwards,” reads the notification.

Further in the notification, the Commission has informed that the list is provisional and the addition of roll numbers in the list does not confer any right to selection to the desired post.

The OSSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts or services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021. Those who are selected will be posted as Initial Appointees. As per the schedule, the OSSC CGLE 2021 exam (Paper I and Paper II) was conducted from 11 to 20 October. The exam was held via the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode.

Here’s how to check the OSSC CGLE result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of OSSC.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads – ‘List of candidates Shortlisted (Roll no wise) to appear Certificate Verification for the Post of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination-2021’. [Advertisement No.4301/OSSC dt.23.12.2021].

Step 3: Soon after clicking it, the OSSC CGLE result 2021 will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Candidates will have to check their roll number on the mentioned list.

Step 5: Save and download the list for future purposes.

Aspirants are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly to get more updates on the recruitment drive.

