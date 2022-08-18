OSSC CGL (Group B) Exam: Paper I and Paper II date announced
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the examination dates for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021. The examination (Paper I and Paper II) will be conducted from 11 to 17 October 2022
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination dates for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2021. According to the latest updates, the recruitment examination (Paper I and Paper II) is scheduled to be conducted from 11 to 17 October 2022. The written examination will be held through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode. “The detailed programme will be published shortly,” reads the official notice. Candidates preparing for the exam can read the notice on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts or services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021. Eligible candidates will be appointed as initial appointees.
Find the official notice here
Check Vacancy Details for Odisha CGLE: (Total-233)
-Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 127 posts
-Auditor of Cooperative Societies: 71 vacancies
-Inspector of Textile: 28 openings
-Auditor in Directorate of Textiles, Odisha: 6 positions
-Auditor in Revenue Divisional Commissioner (SD): 1 post
The registration process for the recruitment of Group-B State cadre began on 14 March. The last date for the submission of the online application form was 22 April 2022.
Check how to download OSSC CGL Exam Notice:
Step 1: Go to the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s New’ section available on the main page.
Step 3: Click on the link reading - 'Notice regarding Written examination (Paper-I & Paper-II) of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 to be held from 11.10.2022 to 17.10.2022’ to Advt. No.4301/OSSC dt.23.12.2021.
Step 4: A PDF page will open containing details of the OSSC CGL Exam 2021.
Step 5: Candidates can download the official notice and keep a printout of the same for future use.
Selection Process:
Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination that will be followed by document verification.
Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website at ossc.gov.in to get further updates in this regard.
