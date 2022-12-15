OSSC CGL 2022: Application deadline ends today, check direct link here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will end the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (OSSC CGL) 2022 today, 15 December. Candidates can register for the graduate-level exam on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. Previously, the last date for submission of the online registration form was 13 December, however, the commission extended the deadline by two more days. Aspirants applying for the exam should be between the age group 21 years to 38 years as on 1 January 2022. Through this OSSC CGL recruitment exam, the commission will fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies in the organisation.

Steps to apply for OSSC CGL 2022 Exam:

Step 1: Go to OSSC’s official website at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the relevant application link for OSSC CGL 2022.

Step 4: As the new page opens, register and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Submit the form as asked and keep a printout of the same for future need.

Find the direct link here.

Apart from age criteria, candidates applying for the vacancies must have passed the M.E. School examination with Odia as the language subject. Aspirants should also have passed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination or its equivalent.

According to reports, a total of 943 Group B and C posts were notified and subsequently, 324 more job openings including 56 Group B and 268 Group C posts were added to the recruitment list. So, the total number has reached 1,267 posts which include 755 Group B and 512 Group C positions.

Candidates can check more details on the educational qualification, vacancy, pay scale, examination pattern, and others available in the notification. They should also keep a check on the main page for more information and all the latest updates.

