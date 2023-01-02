Osmania University has declared the results for LLB and LLM programmes. Candidates can check and download their Osmania University results from the official web portal at osmania.ac.in. The varsity has declared the LLM (One time chance) September LLB (Hons) special exam results along with the LLB 3-year and 5-year special exam results. Candidates must use their Osmania University admit card number to access the results online. Osmania University gives students the opportunity to get their answer scripts checked. Students who are not happy with their marks or fail a paper can ask for a revaluation of their answer sheets.

What are the steps to download the Osmania University result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the result link present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will then open.

Step 4: Click the Osmania University LLB/LLM result link available on the homepage.

Step 5: Fill in your Osmania University admit card number.

Step 6: Fill in your details to access the login portal.

Step 7: Check and download your Osmania University LLB/LLM result and save it for future use.

Here is the direct link to Osmania University’s results.

The result will mention the candidate’s name, roll number, and subjects along with the other details. If any error or discrepancy is found, they can get in touch with the University authorities.

