OPSC starts application process for Drug Inspector posts, check details

The online application process will conclude on 14 October. The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies for the post of Drug Inspector (Group B) in the Odisha Drug Control Services

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has today, 15 September started the registration process for the position of Drug Inspector. Those who want to apply for the Drug Inspector vacancies can do so from the official web portal of OPSC. The online application process will conclude on 14 October. The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies for the post of Drug Inspector (Group B) in the Odisha Drug Control Services. Those who are selected for the position of Drugs Inspector will receive a Level-10 salary that is between Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. The applications have started at the official website of commission at opsc.gov.in.

What is the age limit to apply for the OPSC Vacancies?

The candidate has to be between 21-38 years as on 1 January. There are relaxations in the upper age limit for reserved candidates.

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical sciences or should be a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D.) from a recognised University.

What are the steps to apply for the OPSC vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “APPLY ONLINE” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Go to the registration link and then proceed ahead with the application process.

Step 4: Fill up the OPSC form, upload the documents asked and then submit it.

Step 5: Print the OPSC application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the Drug inspector notification.

Candidates will take part in two levels of selection. The first is a written exam and the second is a personality test. The written test will carry 200 marks and will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. Whereas, the personality test will be carrying 20 marks. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the commission’s website for latest updates.

