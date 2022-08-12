OPSC Recruitment: Last day to apply for 102 Assistant Agriculture Engineer post

The applicants must hold a degree in Agriculture Engineering from any university or institute recognised by the State Government or the Government of India

The online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE) will conclude today, 12 August by the Odisha Public Service Commission. Those interested and eligible can apply for the same on the official website at opsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 102 vacancies. Out of these, 34 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. These vacancies are available in Class 2 of Group B with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment. The applicants must hold a degree in Agriculture Engineering from any university or institute recognised by the State Government or the Government of India.

Candidates for the post will be selected on the basis of a written test and Viva Voce test. Written exam will be based on MCQs. It will carry 200 marks consisting of two papers. Each paper will carry 100 marks while every question shall carry one mark. The exam will be of 2-hour duration. For every wrong answer, a deduction of 0.25 marks will be made. Viva Voce test will be of 25 marks.

What makes the candidate eligible?

The age of the candidates should be between 21-38 years as on 1 January 2022.

What is the educational qualification required?

The aspirants should have a degree in Agriculture Engineering from a university or institute that is recognised by the State Government or the Government of India.

What are the steps to apply for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer?

Step 1: Go to the official site at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the text that reads “APPLY ONLINE”.

Step 3: Go to the registration link and proceed ahead with the application process.

Step 4: Fill your form, upload the documents needed and submit your form.

Step 5: Print your application form and save it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the official notification of AAE

Earlier, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had released the exam schedule for the vacancy of the Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group B in Odisha Fisheries Cadre. The examination will be conducted on 11 September in two shifts, from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM.

The admit card will be published on the Commission's website on 5 September 2022.

