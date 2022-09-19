OPSC Recruitment 2022: Assistant Director (Law) admit card out today; check steps to download
The OPSC Assistant Director 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 24 and 25 September. A total of 2,924 aspirants have been shortlisted for the recruitment examination
The hall ticket for the post of Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service has been put out today, 19 September by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website of OPSC. As per the official notice, the OPSC recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on 24 and 25 September. Through this recruitment drive, OPSC aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies in the organisation’s Home Department. .
Check OPSC Assistant Director 2022 schedule:
- Paper I (General English) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on 24 September
- Paper II (Procedural Law) from 9 am to 10:30 am on 25 September
- Paper III (Service Laws) will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm on 25 September
- Paper IV (Miscellaneous Law) from 2:30 pm to 4 pm on 25 September
This year, a total of 2,924 aspirants have been shortlisted for the recruitment examination. The official schedule can be found on the OPSC’s website.
Candidates can follow the simple steps to download the OPSC hall ticket:
- Go to the official website of OPSC
- Search and click on the Assistant Director (Law) admit card link on the homepage
- On the new page, candidates have to key in their login details and click on submit
- The Assistant Director (Law) admit card will appear on the screen.
- Check, save and download the OPSC Assistant Director 2022 admit card
- Keep a printout of the OPSC Assistant Director 2022 hall ticket for future purposes.
Check the direct link here.
For more details and updates, kindly keep checking the official page of OPSC.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Chandigarh Teacher Recruitment 2022: Register for 90 TGT posts at chdeducation.gov.in
Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Apply at online.ctestservices.com till 3 October up to 5 pm.
APPSC TGT Recruitment: Registration window closes today; check steps to apply
The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will end the online registration process for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Group - ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted) posts. Apply at appsc.gov.in.
RRB Group D exam: Schedule for phase IV released at rrbcdg.gov.in, check notice
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D exam schedule for phase IV. Candidates can download the schedule at rrbcdg.gov.in.