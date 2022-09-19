The OPSC Assistant Director 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 24 and 25 September. A total of 2,924 aspirants have been shortlisted for the recruitment examination

The hall ticket for the post of Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service has been put out today, 19 September by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website of OPSC. As per the official notice, the OPSC recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on 24 and 25 September. Through this recruitment drive, OPSC aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies in the organisation’s Home Department. .

Check OPSC Assistant Director 2022 schedule:

Paper I (General English) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on 24 September

Paper II (Procedural Law) from 9 am to 10:30 am on 25 September

Paper III (Service Laws) will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm on 25 September

Paper IV (Miscellaneous Law) from 2:30 pm to 4 pm on 25 September

This year, a total of 2,924 aspirants have been shortlisted for the recruitment examination. The official schedule can be found on the OPSC’s website.

Candidates can follow the simple steps to download the OPSC hall ticket:

Go to the official website of OPSC

Search and click on the Assistant Director (Law) admit card link on the homepage

On the new page, candidates have to key in their login details and click on submit

The Assistant Director (Law) admit card will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the OPSC Assistant Director 2022 admit card

Keep a printout of the OPSC Assistant Director 2022 hall ticket for future purposes.

Check the direct link here.

For more details and updates, kindly keep checking the official page of OPSC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.