OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Drugs Inspector posts from 15 September

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to Drug Inspector posts. Candidates can apply from 15 September at opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the Drug Inspector posts. Interested candidates can apply for the Drug Inspector vacancies from the official website of OPSC. The online application process will begin from 15 September (Thursday) to 14 October (Friday) 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the OPSC plans to fill up a total of 47 positions for Drug Inspector (Group B) in the Odisha Drug Control Services under the health and family welfare department. Aspirants applying should be in the age group 21 to 38 years. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates only. Applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying for the post. The Drug Inspector openings are for both male and female eligible candidates.

Find the OPSC Drugs Inspector recruitment 2022 notice here.

Here’s how to apply for the OPSC Drugs Inspector recruitment 2022:

Go to OPSC’s official website.

Search and click on the link to apply for the OPSC Drugs Inspector post.

Then, fill up the application form, and complete the process by uploading documents and paying a fee.

Finally, submit the OPSC Drugs Inspector recruitment 2022 application form.

Download and save a copy of the OPSC Drugs Inspector 2022 application form for future use.

Applicants registering for the post of Drug Inspector should have a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy/Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D)/Pharmaceutical sciences from a recognised university in the country.

Candidates will go through two levels of selection. The first is a written exam and the second is a personality test. The written test will be for 200 marks and will be of multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern. Whereas, the personality test will be for 20 marks.

Those who are selected for the post of Drugs Inspector will receive a Level-10 salary that is Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. For more details and information, aspirants must keep checking the official website.

