The registration process for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination will be commenced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today, 17 January, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of OPSC – opsc.gov.in/Public/OPSC/Default.aspx till 16 February, 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 683 vacancies. The candidates are going to be shortlisted based on the Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview). The candidates need to be between the age of 22 to 38 years as on the first day of January, 2022 in order to be eligible for the exam.

The upper age limit has been relaxed by 5 years for the candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC)/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women. The upper age limit is relaxed for the candidates of Person with a Disability (PwD) category.

Educational qualification

The candidates at least need to have a bachelor’s degree from a university recognised by University Grants Commission (UGC) or from a foreign university recognised by the central government.

OPSC OCS Exam 2022: Steps to apply for the posts

Step 1: After landing on the official website of OPSC, click on “APPLY ONLINE”.

Step 2: Now, register yourself and continue with the application form.

Step 3: Proceed by filling up the form, upload the needed documents, and finally submit the form.

Step 4: Download the application form and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Number of attempts

A candidate can attend the OPSC OCS Exam for a maximum of 6 times. However, there is no such limit on the SC/ST category candidates. Candidates belonging to the category of Socially and Economically Backward Classes are allowed to appear in the exam for a maximum of 9 times.

Note

The requests regarding the withdrawal of candidature and change of category won’t be entertained under any circumstances.

The commission has the right to adopt the methods and principle of evaluating the answer scripts of both Preliminary and Main examinations.

Applicants who claim that they are from the reserved category are required to submit the copy of their relevant caste certificate.

