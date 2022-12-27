OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Application process begins today at opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will start the application process for the recruitment of Medical Officers (MO) in Group-A (Junior Branch). Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of OPSC up to 11:59 pm on 27 January 2023. The minimum age requirement for the post of Medical Officer in Group-A is 21 years while the maximum age limit is 38 years as on 1 January 2022. “Candidates are to upload their documents as required by the system while filling up the online application form, failing which their candidature shall be rejected,” reads the notice.

A total of 3,481 Medical Officers vacancies will be filled by OPSC through this recruitment drive. Out of the total number of posts, 1,404 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe, 1,000 vacancies are for unreserved categories, 852 positions are for Scheduled Caste category and 225 are for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC).

Steps to apply for the OPSC MO Recruitment 2022:

Go to OPSC’s main site.

Search and click on the “APPLY ONLINE” link available on the homepage.

Then click on the registration link and proceed with the application form

Fill up the OPSC MO recruitment form, upload all the essential documents and submit it

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

It is to be noted that the selection process for the post of Medical Officer will be based on a written test. The recruitment exam will be held for a duration of three hours and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. The OPSC MO Recruitment 2022 exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) carrying one mark each. While applying for the recruitment exam, candidates will not have to pay any registration fee.

For more details read the official notice as well as keep checking the main site for all the latest updates.

