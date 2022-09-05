The announcement regarding the same was made on the official Twitter handle of UGC India. The launch event is supposed to take place at 3 PM through a livestream on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of UGC

University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that it will launch new research grants and a series of Fellowship schemes on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today, 5 September. The announcement regarding the same was made on the official Twitter handle of UGC India. The launch event is supposed to take place at 3 PM through a livestream on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of UGC. A total of 3 grants and 2 fellowship schemes have been announced by the commission. As per the information by the UGC, three research grants for faculty members and in-service teachers will be launched. A total of 100 available slots are available for this fellowship, and selected candidates will receive Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 50,000 per year as a contingency.

Here are the details of the fellowship scheme:

As per media reports, the ‘Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members’ is being launched to provide research opportunities to teachers who have retired. A total of 100 slots are available for this fellowship and those who get selected will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship. A sum of Rs 50,000 per annum will also be given as contingency.

The ‘Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members’ aims to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. A support of Rs 10 lakh which will be given to 200 selected candidates for a period of two years.

The ‘Dr DS Kothari Research Grant will be announced for Newly Recruited Faculty Members’ and will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. A support of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a period of two years.

The ‘Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship’ aims to give an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages offered in Indian universities and institutions.

This fellowship reportedly has 900 seats and 30 percent of them have been reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will get Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 annually as contingency.

