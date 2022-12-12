The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will release the state NEET BAMS, BHMS counselling 2022 mock seat allotment at 5 pm today, 12 December. Aspirants who have registered for the OJEE NEET UG 2022 counselling can see the mock seat allotment on the official website of OJEE- ojee.nic.in. The OJEE NEET choice locking facility will start on 13 December. The last date to register for Odisha NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 choice locking is 14 December by 11 am. The verification, reconciliation of data, and validation of allocated seats will be done on 15 December.

The result for round 1 seat allotment will be released on 16 December by 5 pm. Students can report to the designated colleges between 16 and 19 December. The mock seat allotment is prepared based on the choices filled by the applicants. It should be noted that candidates who have qualified NEET UG with a valid rank are eligible to participate in the counselling. The OJEE applicants need to be at least 17 years old. OJEE cut-offs vary as per the institutes, which set cut-offs independently.

OJEE NEET UG counselling is held for admissions into courses of Bachelor of Ayurvedic, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) provided by various government, private medical/dental colleges, private universities, and minority institutes across Odisha.

Steps required for checking OJEE NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of OJEE, click on the link of Odisha NEET UG mock seat allotment.

Step 2: After doing this, the OJEE mock seat allotment will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Go through the allotment list properly, download it, and take out its hard copy for future reference.

The OJEE Committee is going to conduct two rounds of counselling for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

