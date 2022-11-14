OJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Merit list to be declared today, check details

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE has been organising the OJEE Round 2 Counselling or Odisha NEET UG Counselling. According to the schedule, the merit list for the Round 2 will be released today, 14 November at 5 pm on ojee.nic.in. On 7 November, registration for Round 2 had officially started. It is to be noted that the candidates may withdraw from the admissions process on 15 November by 10 am. Eligible candidates are required to complete the choice filling and locking from 15 November to 16 November. After the aspirants have filled in their choices, the counselling committee will be declaring the provisional allotment list on 18 November in the evening. Candidates, who have floated or exercised the freeze option after taking admission in the round 1, are not required to do any additional choice filling for the OJEE second round counselling.

How can the candidates register themselves for the further process in Round 2?

Go to the official web portal.

Then click on the link that reads “Counselling for MBBS/BDS Course”.

A new page will open on the screen, then click on 2nd Round Registration for MBBS/BDS Course.

Register yourself as a user and fill in all the details.

Pay the Round 2 fees and submit the form.

Download the OJEE form and keep a copy of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the official notice related to the OJEE Counselling process.

Earlier, the OJEE 2022 Counselling was held for admissions to courses including BPlan, BCAT, BTech, BArch, and integrated MSc. The OJEE round 1 seat allotment result was declared on 1 October on the basis of registration.

