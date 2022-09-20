OJEE Counselling 2022: Registration process ends today, check steps to apply

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 Counselling registration ends today, 20 September. Candidates who are seeking admission to undergraduate courses can register themselves on the official website of OJEE. The registration process began on 13 September. Students who are applying are advised to be ready with all the required documents. The OJEE 2022 Counselling is for admissions to programmes including BPlan, BCAT, BTech, BArch, and other integrated MSc courses. The OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be released on 1 October 2022, on the basis of registration. Candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 450 for the admission process. As per the schedule, the OJEE 2022 was held from 4 to 8 July. The result for the same was announced on 27 July 2022.

Read the OJEE UG counselling schedule 2022 here.

Read the OJEE counselling 2022 brochure here.

Simple steps to apply for the OJEE 2022 Counselling:

Go to the official website of OJEE.

Search and click on the link that reads ‘BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, and other registrations for OJEE 2022’ on the homepage.

On the new page, candidates have to register themselves.

Then, log in using their correct registration details.

Fill out the OJEE counselling form by providing all details, uploading documents, and payment of fees.

The OJEE 2022 Counselling registration is complete.

Keep a printout of the OJEE 2022 Counselling process for future use.

Important Dates:

Candidate Registration and Choice Filling Begins: 13 September

Display of Mock Seat Allotment-1 based on choices filled in by the candidates as on 20 September 5 pm: 22 September

Choice Locking Facility using candidate password commences: 24 September

End of Registration and Choice Locking: 25 September

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats: 26 to 28 September

Seat Allotment: Round – 1: 1 October

The OJEE 2022 Counselling for undergraduate programmes will be held in several rounds. The total number of rounds will entirely depend on the vacant seats for admission. It is to be noted that a mock seat allotment result will be released on 22 September 2022 at the end of Round 1 registrations. This list will be used to get an idea about the admissions process. For more details or updates, keep checking the official website of OJEE.

