OJEE Counselling 2022: Registration process ends today, check steps to apply
Students are advised to be ready with all the required documents. As per the schedule, the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be issued on 1 October 2022
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 Counselling registration ends today, 20 September. Candidates who are seeking admission to undergraduate courses can register themselves on the official website of OJEE. The registration process began on 13 September. Students who are applying are advised to be ready with all the required documents. The OJEE 2022 Counselling is for admissions to programmes including BPlan, BCAT, BTech, BArch, and other integrated MSc courses. The OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be released on 1 October 2022, on the basis of registration. Candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 450 for the admission process. As per the schedule, the OJEE 2022 was held from 4 to 8 July. The result for the same was announced on 27 July 2022.
Read the OJEE UG counselling schedule 2022 here.
Read the OJEE counselling 2022 brochure here.
Simple steps to apply for the OJEE 2022 Counselling:
- Go to the official website of OJEE.
- Search and click on the link that reads ‘BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, and other registrations for OJEE 2022’ on the homepage.
- On the new page, candidates have to register themselves.
- Then, log in using their correct registration details.
- Fill out the OJEE counselling form by providing all details, uploading documents, and payment of fees.
- The OJEE 2022 Counselling registration is complete.
- Keep a printout of the OJEE 2022 Counselling process for future use.
Important Dates:
- Candidate Registration and Choice Filling Begins: 13 September
- Display of Mock Seat Allotment-1 based on choices filled in by the candidates as on 20 September 5 pm: 22 September
- Choice Locking Facility using candidate password commences: 24 September
- End of Registration and Choice Locking: 25 September
- Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats: 26 to 28 September
Seat Allotment: Round – 1: 1 October
The OJEE 2022 Counselling for undergraduate programmes will be held in several rounds. The total number of rounds will entirely depend on the vacant seats for admission. It is to be noted that a mock seat allotment result will be released on 22 September 2022 at the end of Round 1 registrations. This list will be used to get an idea about the admissions process. For more details or updates, keep checking the official website of OJEE.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
TS DOST 2022: Phase 3 Seat Allotment result to release today; check steps
Once the Phase 3 Seat allotment results are released, candidates will have to continue with the admissions process. The online self reporting process will be held till 22 September
SAMS Odisha Plus 3: Second Merit List out on 16 September
Candidates who applied for round 2 will be able to check the second merit list at samsodisha.gov.in. Admission process will be held from 16 to 19 September
MPPEB PVFT 2022: Application process begins today at peb.mp.gov.in, check steps
The last date to apply for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test is 28 September. The MP PVFT 2022 exam will be conducted on 29 and 30 October 2022.