OJEE 2023 Results OUT: Check scores at ojee.nic.in; toppers list

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 results have been declared today, 2 June at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at ojee.nic.in. Among the 48,783 candidates ranked, Sourav Kumar Pati bagged the top position for B.Pharma, Satyajit Sahoo has secured highest in MBA, and Apurba Sundar Nayak has topped MCA/M.Sc in Computer Science.

Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Department announced the results along with Usha Padhi, principal secretary (SDTE) at the conference hall of SCTE and VT, the government’s ITI campus.

Out of 55,979 candidates who registered for the exam, a total of 48,815 people appeared. Notably, candidates seeking admission to various courses will receive distinct merit lists based on their performance in the OJEE-2023 entrance examination. It is important to use credentials such as application number to check the results online.

OJEE 2023 results out: How to check

-Visit OJEE’s official site at ojee.nic.in.

-On the homepage, click on the ‘OJEE 2023 result’ link.

-Fill in your login credentials.

-Results will appear on screen.

-Preview the results and download.

OJEE 2023 exams were held for various diploma, bachelor’s, and master’s programmes on May 8, 9, 11, 12 and 15 in three shifts. OJEE is conducted for admissions to various engineering and technical courses at Undergraduate and Post-graduate levels in Odisha.

This year’s second / special OJEE will be held from 26 to 30 June for BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA and B Pharm programs. One hour will be allocated for the computer-based test. “Candidates with a rank in JEE MAIN 2023 for B.Tech or OJEE – 2023 for other courses are not required to appear in the Second/Special OJEE,” read the notice on OJEE’s main website.

