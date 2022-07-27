OJEE 2022: Result declared at ojee.nic.in; check steps to download Rank Card

This year, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2022 was conducted from 4 July to 8 July 2022. The examination process was held in three shifts each shift was of two hours

The result of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 has been declared today on the official website of OJEE which is ojee.nic.in. Candidates who have taken the state-level entrance examination this year, can check and download their respective rank cards by using their Application Numbers and Date of Birth as per their admit cards.

This year, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2022 was conducted from 4 July to 8 July 2022. The examination process was held in three shifts each shift was of two hours.

The first shift was from 9 AM to 11 AM, the second shift was from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and the third shift was from 4 PM to 6 PM. The examination was commenced in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

Direct link to check the OJEE 2022 Result.

OJEE 2022 is a state-level common entrance examination for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate Engineering and Technical courses including BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and Private Colleges and Universities across Odisha.

Qualified candidates will be called for the counselling process based on their ranks on the merit list. They will get to choose their preferred colleges according to their ranks only.

Steps to follow while downloading the OJEE 2022 Result:

Visit the official OJEE site, ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Rank Card - OJEE 2022.’

Key in your login details and submit to view the result.

Check and download the OJEE Rank Card.

Take out a printed copy of the Rank Card for future use.

