Candidates who get allotment and are keen on joining the course, must report at the OJEE Office, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar between 20 to 21 September

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will be releasing OJEE seat allocation result 2022 for MBA course on 16 September 2022. The results of the seat allocation will be released by 5 pm today.

Candidates should check the result through the official web portal of OJEE at ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com. Candidates who get allotment and are interested to join the course will have to pay a fee of Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. 5000/- for SC/ST candidates). Candidates who get allotment and are keen on joining the course, must report at the OJEE Office, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar during 20 to 21 September.

Candidates will also have to bring their OJEE Rank Card and original mark sheets and other required documents (with another set of photocopies) for provisional admission.

Here are the steps to check the OJEE counselling results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the OJEE seat allocation result 2022 link present on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your OJEE login details and then click on submit.

Step 4: Your OJEE result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the OJEE seat allocation result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the OJEE result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the OJEE counselling results.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) commenced the application process for the OJEE counselling on 12 September. Aspirants are also required to bring their OJEE Rank Card along with the certificates, marksheets and other required documents in original (with another set of photocopies) for the process of provisional admission.

Every year, OJEE counselling is organised for admission of eligible candidates to multiple courses like BArch, BTech, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MBA, MSc, MCA, MTech, MArch, and MPlan in government colleges, private universities, and self-financed institutes in the state of Odisha. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for fresh updates and more details.

