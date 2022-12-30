The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has started the application process for 4790 vacancies of Constables in 35 districts/establishments under the Home Department. The registration process will conclude on 21 January 2023. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in. The applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23 years as on 1 January 2022 in order to apply for the post. Candidates need to have passed their Class 12 examination or an equivalent test offered by the Council of Higher Secondary Education in Odisha or by any other recognised Board or Council. The admit card will be made available for download on the official website one week before the commencement of the written exam.

The admit card will have intimation about the date, time, and venue of the written exam. The hall ticket will also contain the candidate’s scanned photograph and signature along with the facsimile signature of the Member of the Board.

Odisha Police Constable recruitment: Steps to apply for the posts

Step 1: After landing on the official website of Odisha Police, click on the apply link under Constables (Civil) -2022.

Step 2: Now, go to ‘Register’ and complete the process on the portal.

Step 3: Fill out the application form properly, select your post, and upload the required documents. Then, complete the registration process by submitting your form.

Step 4: Download the Odisha Police Constable application form and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

Examination pattern

There will be four stages in the examination, namely:

Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based written examination

Measurement of physical standards and physical efficiency test (qualifying)

Driving test (optional)

Medical examination

Note

The candidate must know how to speak and write Odia.

There won’t be any viva voice for the Odisha Police Constable recruitment.

Applicants are going to be allowed to sit in the examination only if they have a valid admit card issued by the SSB and a valid Photo Identity Proof provided by any government authority.

If candidates are found absent by the last call of each event, then they will be disqualified.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.