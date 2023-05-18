Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2023: 96.4% pass; steps to check

The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha has announced the HSC or Class 10 or Matric final exam result 2023 today, 18 May. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exam, can view their results on the official portal of BSE Odisha – bseodisha.ac.in.

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 96.4 percent this year. Results may also be accessed on orissaresults.nic.in later in the day.

The Odisha Board 10th results were declared by Education Minister Pramila Malik. As part of its announcement, the board notified the pass percentage as well as the toppers’ name.

BSE Odisha Matric result 2023: How to check

Visit bseodisha.ac.in.

Next, go to the result section.

Open Odisha HSC result link.

Enter your Board roll number, date of birth and then, login.

Check your Odisha HSC or Matric result.

Save and download it for future use.

Students can check Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 through alternative methods such as SMS and Digi Locker. To access the result, students simply need their roll number and date of birth.

Candidates can type OR10<space>Roll Number and send it to 5676750 to get their results via message. The online BSE Odisha 10th result marksheet will be provisional, therefore, students must collect their original mark sheets from their schools.

To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 percent in all subjects. Students who fail to clear the HSC or Class 10 or Matric final exam, can appear for supplementary exam, schedule of which will be announced by the board soon.

The matriculation exams were conducted by the Odisha Board between 10 to 17 March. Close to 6 lakh students took the BSE Class 10 Board exam.

Girls have outperformed boys this year. While the overall pass percentage of girls stands at 97.05 percent, 95.75 percent boys passed the Odisha Board Class 10 exam. In 2022, the pass percentage of girls stood at 92.37 percent whereas the pass percentage of boys stood at 88.77 percent.

