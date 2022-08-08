Odisha Board 12th Result: CHSE to announce Class 12 Arts Result at 4 pm, check how to download
The CHSE conducted the Class 12 board examination in the state from 28 April to 31 May 2022 at various exam centres
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) will announce the Class 12 Arts results today, 8 August at 4 pm. Students who are eagerly waiting for their results can access the CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 on the official website at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. To check the Odisha Arts 12th Class results, students need to log in using their respective roll numbers, registration numbers, and date of birth as printed on the admit card. The CHSE will also declare the vocational course results along with the arts stream result at the same time. Both the results can be accessed by students soon after they are declared. This year, more than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination. A majority of the students were from the Arts stream.
Here’s how to check Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022:
- Visit the website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in.
- Search and click on the result link that is available on the home page.
- As the link opens to a new page, enter the login details correctly.
- The CHSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the CHSE Class 12th Arts Result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the Class 12th Arts Result for future needs.
The result for the Science and Commerce stream was declared by the State Board in July. The CHSE Class 12 pass percentage for the science stream was 96.12 per cent and for the commerce stream, it was 89.20 per cent.
The CHSE conducted the Class 12 board examination in the state from 28 April to 31 May 2022 at various exam centres. The Class 12 board examination was held after following all COVID-19 guidelines. The Odisha Class 12 board examinations were held from 8 am to 10 am. The board exams were conducted in an offline mode this year.
