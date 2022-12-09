NVS TGT Provisional Answer Key 2022 released; check steps to download
Applicants who are not satisfied with the NVS TGT provisional answer key can raise objections against them till 10 December 2022
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the provisional answer key 2022 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and miscellaneous Teacher posts. Aspirants who appeared for the TGT direct examination can download their answer key from the official site of NVS. As per the schedule, the computer-based test was conducted from 28 to 30 November this year. The NVS exam was held for the TGTs and Miscellaneous Category of Teachers under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23/ Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, if any, can raise objections against them till 10 December 2022.
“The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 10/12/2022 (up to 11.59 PM),” reads the notice. It is to be noted that the challenges submitted by any other mode will not be accepted by the NVS. Also, the refund, if any, will be directly transferred online to the concerned credit or debit card account. Therefore, candidates are advised to pay with their own credit or debit card.
Here are the steps to download the NVS answer key 2022:
Step 1: Visit navodaya.gov.in.
Step 2: Look for the ‘Menu’ option on the homepage. The go to ‘Recruitment’ tab and click on the ‘Answer Key’ link.
Step 3: On the new page, search and click on TGT answer key notification—answer key link
Step 4: Candidates will then have to key in their login details and click on submit
Step 5: Check, download and save the answer
Step 6: Those who are satisfied can take a printout of it for future use.
Step 7: Others (if not satisfied) can raise objections if any – at this stage.
Step 8: Keep a confirmation page of the same for future use.
Here’s the direct link to download the NVS TGT answer key 2022
Candidates should keep in mind that the decision of subject expert(s) on the challenges will be final and no further communication on the same will be entertained. For more details, keep checking the official website of NVS on a regular basis.
