NVS Class 9 Selection Test 2023: Admit card released at navodaya.gov.in; here’s how to download

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the Class 9 selection exam 2023. Students who are going to appear for the lateral entry selection test this year can check and download their admit card from the official website of NVS. To download the Class 9 lateral entry selection test admit card, candidates have to log in with their username and password. “The Registration Number of the candidate is the user name and the date of birth of the candidate is the password,” reads the notice. The lateral entry selection test for Class 9 admission will be held on 11 February 2023.

The Class 9 selection test will have a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Students with special needs will be given an extra 50 minutes, subject to their producing valid certificates from the competent authorities. The Class 9 selection exam will be conducted at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) of the concerned district, or other centres allotted by the Samiti.

Check how to download the NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023:

Go to NVS’s official website

Search and click on the link that is available for NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023.

On the new page, enter the login credentials (username, password, and captcha code) and click on submit.

The NVS Class 9 selection test admit card will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the lateral entry selection test hall ticket

Keep a hard copy of the Class 9 selection test for future use.

Find the direct link here.

The results of the NVS Class 9 selection test will be notified in the Vidyalaya’s notice board as well as published on the website of the JNVs concerned. Candidates can check the official page of NVS for more related updates and information.

