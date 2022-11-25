NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 to be released today, here's how to download

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is going to release the admit card for NVS CBT 2022 exam today, 25 November. Applicants who have registered themselves for the exam are able to download the admit card on the official website of NVS. NVS has shared the allotted exam cities with dates, so that the candidates can plan their travel for giving their exam well in advance. Candidates are required to bring their admit cards with them in the examination hall. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers. The exam will take place on 28, 29, and 30 November in 2 shifts. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift will be from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Here are the steps that are needed to be followed for downloading the admit card:

After landing on the official website of NVS, click on the link which reads as “NVS CBT Admit Card 2022” visible on the home page.

Key in the required log in credentials, and press on the submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen of your device after that.

Go through your admit card properly, download it, and take out a hardcopy for future reference.

Important points:

The exam is going to be held in online mode.

The questions in the exam are going to be in both English and Hindi.

For every correct answer, 1 mark will be given, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Applicants must score the minimum qualifying marks of 40 percent or more than that in order to be selected.

Applicants applying for the post of PGT should not exceed the age limit of 40 years.

Candidates applying for the post of TGTs are required to be below the age of 35 years.

If an applicant is applying for the post of Miscellaneous Teachers, then he/she should be less than 35 years of age.

The minimum age limit is 18 years for all the posts.

