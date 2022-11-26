NVS CBT 2022 Admit Card released, check steps to download here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has recently issued the NVS Computer Based Test (CBT) Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the CBT can download the admit card through the official web portal of NVS. The examination will be held for different Teaching posts that have been notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on 28 November, 29 November and 30 November in two shifts from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM. NVS had earlier shared the allotted exam cities with dates so that the candidates can plan their travel for appearing in the exam in advance. Candidates should bring their admit cards with them to the examination hall. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 2,200 vacancies of PGT, TGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers. Applicants are required to score minimum 40 per cent qualifying marks or more in order to be selected.

What are the steps to download the NVS CBT admit card?

Go to the official web portal of NVS.

Go to the NVS CBT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Fill in your NVS login details and click on submit.

Your NVS CBT admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check your NVS CBT admit card and then download it.

Keep a hard copy of your NVS CBT admit card for future.

Here is the direct link to download the NVS CBT admit card.

The facility for downloading e-admit cards has been made available to the candidates concerned through the official web portal. It is to be noted that no separate Admit Card will be issued through post. Candidates should visit the Samiti’s website regularly.

