The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) result 2022 by 15 September. Check CUET scores at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) result 2022 soon. Once it is released, students can check their CUET scores by visiting the official website. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently informed that the CUET Result for the undergraduate examination is expected by 13 September or latest by 15 September 2022. “NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score,” a tweet on Kumar’s official handle reads.

NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022

Check steps on how to download the CUET UG 2022 Results:

Visit the official website of CUET.

Look for the link where it is mentioned CUET 2022 UG Result and click on it.

As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth and click on the given option.

After providing all details, the CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and then download the CUET UG Results 2022.

Keep a printout of the CUET 2022 UG Result for further use.

Apart from the CUET UG Result, the agency is expected to release the final answer keys for the same. Even the final answer key will be made available for students on the CUET Samarth portal. The direct link for the CUET UG Result 2022 will be provided once the scorecards are released.

Read the marking scheme for the CUET 2022 Result:

For every correct answer or the most appropriate one: 5 marks

Incorrect answer will be given: -1

Questions that are not answered or marked for review will be given: 0

For more updates, students should keep checking the official website.

