NTA SWAYAM 2022 admit card released on swayam.nta.ac.in, find direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) admit card 2022. Candidates can download from NTA SWAYAM’s website on swayam.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) admit card 2022. Students who are appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of NTA SWAYAM – swayam.nta.ac.in. To access the admit card, candidates have to enter their registered email id or application number as well as the date of birth (DoB) on the given portal. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on 29 and 30 August. It will be conducted for 348 courses, across 64 cities at 79 centres around the country. Candidates are advised to make note of details such as the exact date, venue, and time of the exam among others mentioned on the admit card.

Check the official notice here

Check how to download the NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Go to NTA SWAYAM’s official portal on swayam.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the NTA SWAYAM 2022 hall ticket link available on the home page and click on it.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login details (application number/email and date of birth). Then click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the SWAYAM 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should check the NTA SWAYAM 2022 admit card and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the NTA SWAYAM 2022 hall ticket for further purposes.

Here’s the direct link to download NTA SWAYAM admit card 2022

Details including the date, time, name of the examination paper, mode of exam, and instructions regarding hybrid papers among others will be mentioned on NTA SWAYAM admit card.

It is important for all appearing candidates to cross-check the details printed on the SWAYAM admit card 2022. If any error is found, then candidates have to report to the NTA’s concerned department immediately. So that all corrections can be rectified before the exam.

All candidates are advised to carry the hall ticket to the examination venue without fail. Those without the NTA SWAYAM admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. For more updates, keep a check on the official website of NTA.

