The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE). The exam timetable is for students seeking admission to PhD programmes. According to the official notice, the JNUEE PhD Exam will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, and 10 December 2022. It will be held in two sessions; the first begins from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second commences from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can apply for the PhD programme by visiting the official website at jnueexams.nta.nic.in. The registration process for the same began on 31 October. Candidates can apply for the JNUEE PhD entrance exam till 20 November 2022.

Check NTA’s official notice here:

http://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/downloads/PublicNotice_JNUEE_2022.pdf

Find the complete schedule for JNUEE 2022:

7 December 2022

West Asian Studies, Visual Studies, Environmental Sciences, Economics Studies and Planning, Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (morning session).

Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, North East India Studies, Management, Comparative Politics and Political Theory: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (afternoon session).

8 December 2022

Social System, French, German, Japanese, Persian, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Physical Sciences, Korean, Theatre and Performance Studies: 9:30 am to 12.30 pm (morning session).

Chinese, Political Studies, European Studies, Biotechnology, Linguistics, Regional Development: Economics, Korean and Japanese Studies: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (afternoon session).

9 December 2022

Molecular Medicine, Energy Studies Programme, Hindi Translation, Computer Sciences/Microsystems, Historical Studies (Ancient, Medieval and Modern), Russian and Central Asian Studies: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (morning session).

Life Sciences, Nano Sciences, South Asian Studies, Inner Asia Studies, and Indo-Pacific Studies: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (afternoon session)

10 December 2022

Cinema Studies, Computational Biology, Philosophy, National Security Studies, and Women Studies: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (morning session).

Sanskrit Studies, Chemical Science, Regional Development: Geography, Informal Sector and Labour Studies: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (afternoon session).

Here’s how to apply for JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam:

– Go to jnuexams.nta.nic.in

– Click on the link that reads – “JNUEE PhD 2022 Online Application Form

– Then, click on the new registration link and sign in

– Fill out the application form, pay the necessary fees and upload all the documents

– Finally, submit the JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam form

– Save and download the registration form

– Keep a printout of the application form for future use

Here’s the direct link to apply:

https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/ntajnuphdreg2022/Regprocess.aspx?skey=638029140669510544

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA for more updates and information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.