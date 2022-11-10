The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 Answer Key. The answer key has been released for Postgraduate (PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) admissions. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” reads the notification. The payment of the processing fee should be made via – Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI till 11 November 2022 up to 11:50 pm. Candidates should note that no challenge will be entertained by the Agency without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will be accepted only via the official website.

Candidates who appeared in the DUET 2022 exam can check and download the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of NTA. The link will be active on the main page till 11 November at 5 pm. Candidates will have to enter their login details such as Form number and Date of Birth on the portal to access the answer key. The answer key released for the DUET 2022 exam is provisional in nature. As per the schedule, the DUET exam this year was conducted from 17 to 21 October.

Read the official notice here.

Here’s how to check the DUET PG 2022 Answer Key:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for the DUET Provisional Answer Key 2022.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will have to enter their login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to match their answers with the DUET PG 2022 Answer Key.

Step 6: Save, download and keep a printout of the answer key for future use.

Direct link to check DUET PG 2022 Answer Key.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more details and updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.