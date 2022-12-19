The provisional answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the JNUEE 2022 exams can check the answer keys on the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Applicants will have to submit their application numbers and date of birth/password on the portal, to access the JNUEE provisional answer key 2022. Candidates can also raise their objections, if any, till 20 December 2022. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge. Candidates should keep in mind that no challenges will be entertained by the agency without receipt of the processing fee.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI up to 20 December 2022 (up to 11:50 PM),” reads the official notice. It is to be noted that the challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

Find the official notice here:

https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20221219101421.pdf

How to download the JNUEE answer key 2022:

-Visit jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

-Search and click on the “JNUEE (PhD)—2022 Answer Key Challenge” that is on the homepage.

-Enter the login details on the new page and submit.

-The JNUEE answer key 2022 will appear on the screen.

-Check, download and save the JNUEE answer key.

-Keep a hard copy of the document for future need.

Here’s the direct link to download the JNUEE answer key or raise objections:

https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/JNUEE_Key_Challenge/Login.aspx

The challenges made by the candidates will be later verified by the panel of subject experts. If they are found to be correct, the JNUEE answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised JNUEE final answer key, the final result will be prepared by the NTA.

As per the schedule, the agency conducted the JNUEE 2022 exam on 7, 8, 9, and 10 December. The entrance exam was held for students seeking admission to the PhD programme that is offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.