The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG (NEET UG 2022) Answer Key. Candidates who took the exam may download the answer key from the official web portal at neet.nta.nic.in. The OMR sheets have also been released.

It is to be noted that the answer key is provisional in nature and the applicants can raise objections against it till 2 September (11:50 PM).

The payment of the processing fee may be made online through Credit Card/Debit card/Paytm and Net Banking. No challenge will be accepted without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other mode of payment.

A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 will be applicable per question paper and the same amount will be charged for the challenge of a question. This year 18 lakh students appeared for the exam. It is conducted for admission to MBBS, BAMS, BDS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses across different medical institutions in India.

The results for the exam will be declared by 7 September. Here are the steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Answer Key, Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Response Challenge.”

Step 3: A new web page will open where you will be required to login using your credentials

Step 4: Your NEET UG answer key will appear on your screen

Step 5: Scroll through it to thoroughly check it and accordingly raise the objections.

Here is the official notification regarding the release of NEET answer key:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s37bc1ec1d9c3426357e69acd5bf320061/uploads/2022/08/2022083193.pdf

Check the direct link to access the NEET UG answer key:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/neet2022/Root/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFcFR+natXIEjJ1rCf6DMgOox7bbAmAPAy8nRVOhBfLwd

No individual candidate will be intimated about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her

challenge. The final answer key released by the experts will be used for result declaration.

For any clarifications, the candidates may send an e-mail to neet@nta.ac.in

