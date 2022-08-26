NTA announces result date for NEET UG 2022, check notification here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) Result 2022 will be declared on 7 September

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) Result 2022 will be declared on 7 September. The notification released has further mentions that the agency will release the provisional answer keys, scanned images of answer sheets and recorded responses for the test on its official website by 30 August. After the answer key is released by the agency, the candidates can challenge it from the same date at a cost of Rs 200 for each answer key and Rs 200 per question. In order to make it easy for the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be mailed to the candidates on the registered email address given by them at the time of registering for the exam. National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) at various centres situated in 546 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country on 17 July from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

What are the steps to download the NEET answer key?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the student activity section.

Step 3: Click on the answer key link given on the page.

Step 4: Candidates need to log in by entering their application number and password.

Step 5: The NEET UG answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save and download the NEET answer key for future reference

Here is the official notification from the agency regarding the release of NEET answer key

What are the steps to raise objections?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the NEET answer key link that is on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your login details and then click submit.

Step 4: Select the question for which objection is to be raised.

Step 5: Pay the objection fees and then click on submit.

Step 6: After submitting, download the confirmation page.

The agency may release the answer key before as well, which is why the students should keep a check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.