The National Testing Agency organises the JEE Main exam every year for admissions to the engineering courses offered by participating institutions like the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs

NTA has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2022 today, 8 August. As of now, the results of the July session have been declared for the aspirants who had taken the exam between 25-30 July. Those who appeared in the exam can now download their JEE Main score card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. It is to be noted that NTA released the JEE Main final answer keys online on 7 August 2022 for the B.E. and B.Tech papers. As far as Paper 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B of the JEE Main Session 2 are concerned, the National Testing Agency published the tentative answer keys on 3 August. It is to be noted that this year more than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE main examination. The top 2.5 lakh candidates are eligible to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

What are the steps to check the JEE Main Session 2 result?

Visit the official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Go to the link that reads ‘Download Score Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1.'

Fill in your details like the registration ID, date of birth and log in.

Your JEE Main Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the JEE score card for future references.

Official websites on which JEE Main Session 2 exam result can be checked:

Here is the direct link to check the JEE Main Session 2 result.

NTA conducted the JEE Main exams in two sessions this year and it happened in June and July. Students had the opportunity to appear in both the sessions. Aspirants need to know that the JEE Main Toppers list is yet to be published by the NTA. However, all those who have cleared it will now be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.

