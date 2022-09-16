NTA announces CUET UG 2022 results, check details

As per reports, around 20,000 students have scored their marks in the 100th percentile for the CUET UG 2022 Result. Since the results are now out, the aspirants can proceed ahead with their UG admissions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Common Universities Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates may check the official web portal at cuet.samarth.ac.in to get their scorecards. As per reports, around 20,000 students have scored their marks in the 100th percentile for the CUET UG 2022 Result. Since the results are now out, the aspirants can proceed ahead with their UG admissions. It is to be noted that a total of 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for CUET 2022 UG exam between 15 July and 30 August.

What are the steps to check the CUET UG results?

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Common University Entrance Test at – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the link provided for CUET Result 2022 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open, login by filling in your credentials like the CUET application number and date of birth

Step 4: Your CUET Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your CUET scorecard and then print it out for future

Here is the direct link to check the CUET UG result.

The NTA had also opened a correction window for the CUET application forms on 13 September. Candidates were allowed to make their necessary changes to the CUET forms till 10 am on 15 September. Modifications to only certain segments like applicant’s name, gender, mother’s name, category, father’s name, date of birth, and preferred universities were allowed.

With 14.9 lakh applications this year, the CUET is the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE Main’s average application figure of 9 lakh. The NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in the country with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) provides a common platform with regards to undergraduate admissions in the central universities across India.

