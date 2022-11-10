NTA AIAPGET 2022 results declared at aiapget.nta.nic.in; check steps to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All-India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022 result. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can download their results and the final answer key from the official website of NTA AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in. This year, a total of 33,634 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 31,673 appeared for the AIAPGET exam. According to the schedule, the exam was conducted on 15 October 2022. It was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode format. The entrance exam was of objective type, which included Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). Along with the AIAPGET results, NTA published the final answer key of AIAPGET 2022. The provisional answer key was released on 22 October 2022.

Steps to download AIAPGET 2022 Result:

-Go to the official website of NTA AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

-Search and click on the designated link for AIAPGET 2022 results on the homepage.

-As the new page opens, candidates will have to submit their login details and click on submit.

-Once the AIAPGET 2022 results appear on the screen, kindly check and download the result.

-Take a hard copy of the AIAPGET 2022 results for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download AIAPGET 2022 result.

Check the direct link to AIAPGET 2022 final answer key.

The AIAPGET 2022 was conducted in two shifts. In the first shift Ayurveda was held while in the second Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani took place. The entrance exam was conducted by NTA after taking all necessary precautions, observing social distancing norms, sanitisation, staggered entry of candidates into the exam hall, and provision of masks to candidates among others.

The All-India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination is conducted by the agency for students seeking admission to Postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic year 2022-23.

For more details, read the official notice as well as keep a check on the official website.

