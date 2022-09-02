The National Students Union of India NSUI recently protested outside the National Testing Agency office in Okhla, New Delhi. The activists from the organisation protested for the students who have been demanding another attempt to appear in the JEE exam after they reported technical glitches.

The National Students Union of India NSUI recently protested outside the National Testing Agency office in Okhla, New Delhi. The activists from the organisation protested for the students who have been demanding another attempt to appear in the JEE exam after they reported technical glitches in its conduct. Although NTA released the answer keys for JEE Mains Session 2 and kept the portal open for receiving the objections from the candidates, many of the candidates are still protesting for an extra attempt as witnessed recently in Okhla. Reportedly, Roshan Kumar, General Secretary, Bihar AISU (All India Students’ Union) wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on 4 August. The letter listed the problems faced by the students and why they have been requesting another attempt.

As per a Live Hindustan report, a protesting student from Maharashtra said that during the examination, there was a power cut at the centre and around 40 minutes were wasted because of the issue with servers.

The students even took to Twitter to highlight the issue. #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll and #JEEMains2022ExtraAttempt were trending on the social media platform. One of the users even highlighted the glitches in the result declared by the agency.



Another pointed out issues with font size and the working of computers.

#jeemainThirdAttemptForAll#JEEAdvanced@iitbombay U disappointd Aspirants&u call urslf No.1 IIT?

JEEAdv. ws full of Technical Glitches

1.Zoom in&Zoom Out prob

2.Computor got lockd if Mouse ws idle for5Min

3.Font Size too big@dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia Seems ther is no control https://t.co/c5O74fuZr8 — RM Rahul (@RM26807213) August 28, 2022



The third pointed out that the issues with JEE should be addressed like it was done for CUET.

@AdvMamtaSharma @Adv_NSReddy if @dg_nta @manashTOI can accept technical issues in CUET then how can they deny technical issues in jee?the conducting body is the same, some centers were same then how?#jeemainThirdAttemptForAll #CandleMarchForJeeNeetCuet #JEEAspirantsFutureMatters — sanskar mishra (@sanskar92435849) August 24, 2022



Seeking relief in the form of another attempt, the affected students had even approached the Supreme Court. However, the court ordered that there would be no change in the exam schedule and hence JEE Advanced was conducted as per the schedule released by the agency.

As of now, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be releasing the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam tomorrow, 3 September. Candidates who took the exam may check it on the official web portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

Through this exam, IITs will offer admission to various undergraduate courses leading to Bachelors, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree, Integrated Masters in Sciences, architecture, or Engineering. The result and the final answer key of JEE Advanced will be issued on 11 September at 10 AM.

