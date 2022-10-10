The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will close the online registration window for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 today, 10 October. Candidates can apply for the NMAT 2022 entrance exam by going through the official websites at mba.com/nmat and register.nmat.org.

Apart from the NMAT registration deadline, the exam also begins from today (10 October) to 19 December 2022. This entrance exam will be held for a period of 75 days. It will be conducted as a computer-based test as well as in an online home-proctored test mode. Candidates are advised to schedule their NMAT 2022 exam before 13 October this year. During the registration process, a maximum of five colleges for admission can be selected by a candidate.

To apply for the NMAT examination, candidates must have a graduation in any discipline. They should have a three to four years bachelor’s degree with 50 percent aggregate marks in any discipline from a recognised university. Applicants who are in the final year of their bachelor’s degree can register for the NMAT 2022. This year, the NMAT exam is being conducted in 73 cities at 76 test centres. The aptitude question paper will be of 120 minutes duration with three sections. The sections include Language Skills, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Skills.

Check how to fill out the NMAT application form 2022:

-Go to register nmat.org and click on the “Register Now” tab

-Create a NMAT login using information like name, email address, phone number, and country.

-By using the NMAT 2022 login credentials go to the NMAT exam form. Fill out the form by providing personal and educational details.

-Also, choose the top 5 participating institutes in the NMAT 2022 application form.

-Upload all the documents in the given format and pay the NMAT 2022 registration fee.

-Submit the NMAT application form and keep a hard copy for your future records.

While applying online, candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,800. It is to be noted that candidates will receive their NMAT scorecard with a scaled score and the total for their NMAT exam within 48 hours of appearing for it.

