NMAT 2022: Registration begins at mba.com; check direct link and other details here
NMAT is a national-level common entrance test for students willing to pursue management studies. It will be conducted in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode and will have three sections- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has started the registration process for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2022 today. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for NMAT 2022 can register themselves online through the official portal of NMAT which is mba.com.
Applicants must have an undergraduate degree in any stream from a recognised university to apply for the examination.
Aspirants will get time till 10 October to fill up the application form. The examination process will be conducted at a total of 76 examination centres in 73 cities across India. Till 2015, NMAT was solely dedicated for gaining admission to Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. But now, more than 50 B-schools in India and several foreign institutes consider the NMAT score for admission.
As per the official notification by GMAC, the number of participating institutions has been increased this year as several renowned universities such as S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), T.A. Pai Management Institute (All MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management) and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) will accept the NMAT score for admission to their respective courses.
Steps to follow while applying for NMAT 2022:
- Go to the official site- mba.com
- Create an account on the portal with a valid Email ID.
- Fill up the registration form and choose your preferred school.
- Upload your photograph, schedule your exam and pay the application fee.
- Download the form and take out a copy for future reference.
Direct link to apply for NMAT 2022 is here.
