The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 first list of provisionally selected candidates has been released by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi. Applicants can now check the list for Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Laws (B.A.LL.B.) (Hons.) Programme on the official website of NLU Delhi. The portal/interface for payment of the provisional admission confirmation fee and downloading of the provisional admission offer letter has been activated from today, 30 December. The applicants whose names are in the first provisional merit list are required to pay Rs 50,000.00 as a provisional admission confirmation fee on or before 4 January 2023. The offer of admission will stand cancelled if the candidate fails to make the payment. The seat will then be offered to the next candidate in order of merit under the concerned category from the waiting list.

Students who have registered for online counselling and paid the counselling fee have been considered for the provisional merit list and waiting list. The provisionally selected students need to download their provisional admission offer letter from their AILET-2023 account. Such candidates are required to sign each page of the provisional admission offer letter and upload the same on the AILET-2023 account as a token of acceptance of the provisional admission offer. They also need to upload the undertaking duly signed by them and their parents on their AILET-2023 account.

The provisionally selected candidates also have to upload their marks statement for the class 12 examination or equivalent examination on their AILET-2023 account. If the student is giving their class 12 exam in March/April 2023, an undertaking has to be uploaded by such student.

Steps for checking the NLU Delhi first provisional list:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of NLU Delhi, click on the “1st Provisional Merit List & Waiting List B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)”.

Step 2: After this, the result will open in PDF form.

Step 3: Go through the list properly, download it, and take out its hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly view the first merit list here

The registration process for online counselling commenced on 20 December. The last date for online counselling registration was 26 December 2022.

