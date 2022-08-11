NLC Recruitment 2022: Register for 481 Apprentice posts at nlcindia.in

A total of 201 posts are available for Engineering Graduate Apprentice, 175 vacancies are available for Technician Apprentice and 105 openings are for Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice

NLC India Limited has invited applications from young and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Apprentice. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts through the official website of NLC on nlcindia.in. The online application process has begun and the last date to register for the vacancies is 24 August till 5 pm. Through this recruitment drive, NLC will fill up a total of 481 posts for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices, Engineering Graduate Apprentices, and Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices. “NLC India Limited invites applications for one-year Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973,” the official notice reads. Further in the notice, NLC mentions that a total of 201 posts are available for Engineering Graduate Apprentice, 175 vacancies are available for Technician Apprentice and 105 openings are for Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentice. Before applying for the vacancies, candidates must read the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria, salary, and selection process.

Find the official notice here

Step 1: Visit the NLC India website at nlcindia.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the "Careers" tab that is on the homepage.

Step 3: After a new page opens, click on the ‘Trainees and Apprenticeships’ link.

Step 4: To register, click on the apply online link under-Advt. No. L&DC.02/2022.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all relevant documents and pay the applicable fee.

Step 6: Then click on submit and print a hard copy of the same.

Candidates should note that they will have to post the filled-up application forms to the Office of the General Manager, Land Acquisition Department, N.L.C India Limited. Neyveli – 607 803 on or before 31 August, this year.

Selection Process:

For Engineering Graduates: The selection process will be based on the percentage of marks scored by them in the qualifying Diploma/Degree course.

For Non-Engineering Graduates: The selection process will be done on the percentage of marks scored by them in all subjects secured in Class 12 examinations.

For more details on NLC India recruitment, keep a check on the official website regularly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.