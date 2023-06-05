NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras occupies top spot in overall category; IISc Bengaluru ranked 'best university'

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras continued to bag the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university, according to the Ministry of Education.

Delhi University’s Miranda House and Hindu College have bagged the first and second spot in the college category.

IISc Bengaluru has been ranked as the best institution for research, while IIT Kanpur has been ranked the best for innovation. Among the management colleges, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has been ranked at the top followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

In pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad has been ranked first. Jamia Hamdard and BITS Pilani have been ranked at the second and third spot, respectively, reported PTI.

Top 10 Educational Institutions (Overall Category)

1- IIT Madras

2- IISc Bangalore

3- IIT Delhi

4- IIT Bombay

5- IIT Kanpur

6- AIIMS, New Delhi

7- IIT Kharagpur

8- IIT Roorkee

9- IIT Guwahati

10- JNU, New Delhi

Top 10 Universities

1- Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2- Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

4- Jadavpur University, Kolkata

5- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

6- Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

7- Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore

8- Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

9- Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

10- University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

NIRF College Rankings 2023

1- Miranda House, New Delhi

2- Hindu College, New Delhi

3- Presidency College, Chennai

4- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

5- St Xavier’s College, Kolkata

6- Atmaram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

7- Loyola College, Chennai

8- Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah

9- Lady Shri Ram, New Delhi

10- Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Top 10 Institutes (Engineering Category)

1- IIT Madras

2- IIT Delhi

3- IIT Bombay

4- IIT Kanpur

5- IIT Roorkee

6- IIT Kharagpur

7- IIT Guwahati

8- IIT Hyderabad

9- NIT Tiruchirappalli

10- Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Top 10 Management Institutes

1- IIM Ahmedabad

2- IIM Bangalore

3- IIM Kozhikode

4- IIM Calcutta

5- IIT Delhi

6- IIM Lucknow

7- NIIE Mumbai

8- IIM Indore

9- XLRI Jamshedpur

10- IIT Bombay

Top 10 institutes (Innovation)

1- IIT Kanpur

2- IIT Madras

3- IIT Hyderabad

4- IIT Delhi

5- IIT Roorkee

6- IISc Bengaluru

7- IIT Bombay

8- IIITDM Kancheepuram

9- NIT Calicut

10- IIT (BHU) Varanasi

Top 10 Pharmacy institutes

1- NIPER, Hyderabad

2- Jamia Hamdard, Delhi

3- BITS, Pilani

4- JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

5- ICT, Mumbai

6- NIPER, Mohali

7- JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

8- Panjab University, Chandigarh

9- Manipal College, Manipal

10- Amrita, Coimbatore

Top 5 medical colleges

1- AIIMS, Delhi

2- PGIMER, Chandigarh

3- CMC, Vellore

4- NIMHNS, Bangalore

5- JIPGMER, Puducherry

Top 5 Law Institutes

1- National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2- National Law University, New Delhi

3- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

4- West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

5- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

With inputs from agencies

