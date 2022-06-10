NIOS OBE Results 2022 declared at results.nios.ac.in; find direct link here

A part of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the OBSE programme provides elementary education at three levels. It makes use of Distance Education Mode (DEM) to cater especially to school drop-outs, out-of-school learners and other disadvantaged sections.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the result of the Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme (Level A, B and C) for the year 2021-22. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at results.nios.ac.in.

The official Twitter handle of NIOS posted about the result as well. “Result of Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme (Level A, B & C) for the year 2021-22 is declared today,” the post read.

Here's simple steps to check NIOS OBE results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Check Result’ link for OBE Result available on the homepage.

Step 3: To access the result, enter your enrollment number and captcha.

Step 4: Within a few minutes, the NIOS Open result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the NIOS OBE result. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check NIOS OBE result 2022 is here.

The NIOS OBE exams were conducted from 1 to 31 March for levels A, B and C.

What is Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme?

A part of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the OBE programme provides elementary education at three levels. It makes use of Distance Education Mode (DEM) to cater especially to school drop-outs, out-of-school learners and other disadvantaged sections.

Children below 14 years of age and adults above 14 years of age eligible to study under the Open Basic Education (OBE) programme. There are provisions for separate OBE programmes for children and adults. The three levels for this education programme are:

OBE level A: equivalent to class 1 to 3

OBE level B: equivalent to classes 4 and 5

OBE level C: equivalent to class 6 to 8

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for more details and updates.

