NIOS OBE Programme 2022-23: Online registration begins, check official notice here
The online registration process for admission to 2022-23 session of Open Basic Education (OBE) has begun by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Parents and guardians who are interested can register their ward by visiting the OBE portal.
Those who are seeking admission should note that the OBE (Level A/ B/ C) online portal will remain active till 15 September, 2022. The Level A is equivalent to Class 3, while Level B and Level C is equivalent to Class 5 and Class 8, respectively.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of NIOS announced the beginning of the admission process. “Admission in NIOS OBE programme (Level A: Equivalent to class 3, Level B: Equivalent to class 5, Level C: Equivalent to class 8) is open. For details kindly see the notification or visit http://nios.ac.in,” the notice mentioned.
Admission in NIOS OBE programme (Level A:Equivalent to class 3, Level B: Equivalent to class 5, Level C : Equivalent to class 8) is open.For details kindly see the notification or visit https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2. @EduMinOfIndia @ANI @PIBAhmedabad @PibLucknow @RanchiPIB @PIBRaipur pic.twitter.com/1FvweLKtpR
Before applying for the Open Basic Education program, parents and guardians are advised to read the official notification.
In the notification, the institute informed that a student belonging to the category of street children, slum dwellers, destitute, migrants, orphans, who are not having any residential address currently will have to provide a self-certificate asserting the category they come under.
They also have to declare not having their own residential address, the statement said. However, those students who are going to pursue a correspondence with NIOS will have to provide a contact address.
Candidates who are going to furnish a self-certificate should note that it has to be countersigned by the AA/ NGO/Orphan home with the complete name, designation and correct address. It also has to come along with their official stamp marked on it.
https://www.ndtv.com/education/nios-obe-programme-registration-for-2022-23-session-open-details-here
Details on OBE programme:
This special programme provides an elementary education at three levels for candidates:
- For school drop-outs
- Neo-literates
- Out of school learners through Accredited Agencies
The OBE programme provides basic education to all children, youth and adults in the country.
