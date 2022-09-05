NIOS Class 10 & 12 theory exam dates released; check schedule here

As per the official notice, the NIOS exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 12 October 2022 and will end on 23 November 2022

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the schedule of Public Exams (Theory) for Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12). The date sheet has been released for October and November exams 2022.

Students, who have registered for the examination, can check the schedule on the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the NIOS exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 12 October 2022 and will end on 23 November 2022. It will be held at centres in both India and overseas. “All regional directors are requested to upload the data sheet of theory examination on the regional centres website and also issue a press release in the local dailies,” reads the notification.

Candidates can download the intimation-cum-hall ticket from sdmis.nios.ac.in by using their login credentials correctly. The result is likely to be declared six weeks after the last date of examination, the notice adds. No inquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained by the institute. There will also be no change in the date of the examination. Find official notice here.

Class 10 Date Sheet 2022:

12 October: Hindustani Music and Indian Sign Language

15 October: Urdu

17 October: Social Science

18 October: Accountancy

19 October: Sanskrit

20 October: Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Nepali, Persian, Tamil, Malyalam, Odiya, Arabic, and Sindhi

21 October: English

28 October: Hindi

29 October: Painting and Sanskrit Vyakaran

3 November: Science and Technology

5 November: Psychology and Sanskrit Sahitya

7 November: Indian Culture and Heritage

9 November: Data entry operations

10 November: Economics and Veda Adhyayan

17 November: Home science

18 November: Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship and Carnatic Sangeet

19 November: Business Studies and Bhartiya Darshan

21 November: Mathematics

22 November: Certificate in Basic Computing(theory), Cutting and Tailoring, Dress Making, Beauty Culture and Hair Care, Beauty Therapy Hair Care and Styling

23 November: Hand and Foot Care, Bakery and Confectionary, Certificate in Desktop Publishing, Certificate in Indian Embroidery, and Certificate in Yoga

Class 12 Date Sheet 2022:

12 October: Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education

15 October: Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, as well as Environmental Science

17 October: Home Science

18 October: Hindi

19 October: Urdu

20 October: Psychology

21 October: Geography

28 October: Physics, History, Library and Information Science, and Sanskrit Vyakaran

29 October: Punjabi, Arabic, Bengali, Tamil, Odiya, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Persian

3 November: Economics

5 November: Chemistry, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Political Science, and Sanskrit Sahitya

7 November: English

9 November: Painting (Theory)

10 November: Data Entry Operations

17 November: Mathematics

18 November: Business Studies

19 November: Computer Science, Sociology, Bharatiya Darshan, Physical Education and Yog, Tourism

21 November: Biology, Accountancy, Veda Adhyayan, Introduction to Law, Military and History

22 November: Housekeeping, data entry operations, web development, and CRM domestic voice

23 November: Food processing, preservation of fruits and vegetables, web designing and development, Yoga Assistant, computer hardware assembly.

