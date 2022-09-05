NIOS Class 10 & 12 theory exam dates released; check schedule here
As per the official notice, the NIOS exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 12 October 2022 and will end on 23 November 2022
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the schedule of Public Exams (Theory) for Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12). The date sheet has been released for October and November exams 2022.
Students, who have registered for the examination, can check the schedule on the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.
As per the official notice, the NIOS exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 12 October 2022 and will end on 23 November 2022. It will be held at centres in both India and overseas. “All regional directors are requested to upload the data sheet of theory examination on the regional centres website and also issue a press release in the local dailies,” reads the notification.
Candidates can download the intimation-cum-hall ticket from sdmis.nios.ac.in by using their login credentials correctly. The result is likely to be declared six weeks after the last date of examination, the notice adds. No inquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained by the institute. There will also be no change in the date of the examination. Find official notice here.
Class 10 Date Sheet 2022:
12 October: Hindustani Music and Indian Sign Language
15 October: Urdu
17 October: Social Science
18 October: Accountancy
19 October: Sanskrit
20 October: Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Nepali, Persian, Tamil, Malyalam, Odiya, Arabic, and Sindhi
21 October: English
28 October: Hindi
29 October: Painting and Sanskrit Vyakaran
3 November: Science and Technology
5 November: Psychology and Sanskrit Sahitya
7 November: Indian Culture and Heritage
9 November: Data entry operations
10 November: Economics and Veda Adhyayan
17 November: Home science
18 November: Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship and Carnatic Sangeet
19 November: Business Studies and Bhartiya Darshan
21 November: Mathematics
22 November: Certificate in Basic Computing(theory), Cutting and Tailoring, Dress Making, Beauty Culture and Hair Care, Beauty Therapy Hair Care and Styling
23 November: Hand and Foot Care, Bakery and Confectionary, Certificate in Desktop Publishing, Certificate in Indian Embroidery, and Certificate in Yoga
Class 12 Date Sheet 2022:
12 October: Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education
15 October: Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, as well as Environmental Science
17 October: Home Science
18 October: Hindi
19 October: Urdu
20 October: Psychology
21 October: Geography
28 October: Physics, History, Library and Information Science, and Sanskrit Vyakaran
29 October: Punjabi, Arabic, Bengali, Tamil, Odiya, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Persian
3 November: Economics
5 November: Chemistry, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Political Science, and Sanskrit Sahitya
7 November: English
9 November: Painting (Theory)
10 November: Data Entry Operations
17 November: Mathematics
18 November: Business Studies
19 November: Computer Science, Sociology, Bharatiya Darshan, Physical Education and Yog, Tourism
21 November: Biology, Accountancy, Veda Adhyayan, Introduction to Law, Military and History
22 November: Housekeeping, data entry operations, web development, and CRM domestic voice
23 November: Food processing, preservation of fruits and vegetables, web designing and development, Yoga Assistant, computer hardware assembly.
