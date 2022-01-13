NIOS April 2022 Exam for Class 10 and 12 likely to begin on 6 April; check details here

Further in the notice, the institute has asked the principals of the schools to apply for the examination centres by visiting the official website.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the Public Exams 2022 for Class 10 and 12 in the month of April-May. Informing about the same, the official handle of NIOS stated that the theory examination for secondary and senior secondary courses is likely to be commenced from 6 April, this year.

“The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL: https://exams.nios.ac.in,” the tweet read.

Check out the announcement here:

The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL : https://t.co/s89rekylZv. @EduMinOfIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/1jfzBxmsrK — NIOS (@niostwit) January 12, 2022

Find the official notice here.

Further in the notice, the institute has asked the principals of the schools to apply for the examination centres by visiting the official website. Meanwhile, the website has been activated for the registration of examination centres. The norms and procedures for booking the examination centre are also available on the website.

However, the recognised institute has advised all regional directors to inform the Principals of KVS/Ais/ NVS before applying for exam centres through an online mode. The institute has also requested the directors to upload the notification on regional centres as well as issue press releases.

The registration process has already begun from 1 January for NIOS public exams and the deadline to apply is till 31 January. For those who have registered in the October-November 2021 exam, the registration process will only begin on 16 January and will end on 31 January, this year.

Students who are interested can apply for the NIOS October exam by filling the NIOS admission application forms on the official website at nios.ac.in.

For the unversed, the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted in Navodaya Vidyalayas, private schools affiliated with CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, government and state boards including the accredited institutions of NIOS.

For more details and updates, students are requested to keep a check on the official website on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.