The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has begun the online application process today, 1 November for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can register for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 by visiting the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.

The last date to apply for NIFT 2023 exam is 31 December 2022. “Registration open for all Academic Programmes from 1st November 2022 to 31st December 2022 for Admissions- 2023,” reads the notice. Students belonging to the general category must pay Rs 2,000 for the application fee. On the other hand, the reserved category candidates which include the SC/ ST/ PwD applicants will pay Rs 1,000 for the same.

Candidates should note that the deadline for online registration with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is the first week of January 2023. Students will be able to make changes or edit the application form from the second week of January 2023. NIFT will release the admit card of the same on the official website in the third week of January next year. According to the schedule, the NIFT 2023 exam will be conducted on 5 February 2023.

Check the steps to apply for NIFT Registration 2023:

Step 1: Go to niftadmissions.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the admission link that is available under UG/PG Courses.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and apply for the desired course.

Step 4: Then, fill up the application form, pay the necessary fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the NIFT Registration 2023 for future use.

Here’s the link to NIFT Registration 2023 admission guidelines:

http://niftadmissions.in/pdf2022/Admission-Guideliness-2023.pdf

Those who appear and pass the NIFT exam 2023 will be eligible to take admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes — Accessory Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, and Textile Design along with MDes programmes- Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

For more details, keep checking the official page of NIFT on a regular basis.

