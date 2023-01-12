The application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) exam 2023 will close today, 12 January. Applicants can make the required changes in their NIFT 2023 application form on the official website of NIFT nift.ac.in. Candidates can edit details like address, category, sub-category, gender, nationality, e-mail address, and educational qualifications. Candidates need to have their application number and registered email ID with them in order to login and edit the form. If they need to change the exam centre, candidates can submit at least three preferences for the same. The NIFT is going to hold the entrance exam for programmes including Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Bachelor of Design, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Masters of Fashion Technology.

The admit card for NIFT will be accessible on its official website on 15 January. The NIFT exam will be held on 5 February in computer-based mode.

NIFT 2023 Application Form: Steps for making the correction

Step 1: After landing on the official website of NIFT, click on the “NIFT 2023 registration” tab visible on the homepage.

Step 2: Now, use your required credentials for logging in.

Step 3: After this, the NIFT application will be displayed on your device’s screen.

Step 4: Go through the application and make the required corrections in it.

Step 5: Proceed by submitting the application form. Download it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates are required to have passed their 10+2 exam or its equivalent exam in any discipline from a recognised board.

The candidates need to be less than 24 years old as of 1 August 2023. However, applicants belonging to the category of Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (SC)/ Person with Disability (PwD) category are getting a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit.

Note

If the admission cell finds any fabrication in the provided details, then they have the authority to cancel the candidature of any applicant during any stage.

If the applicants are found ineligible for the NIFT entrance exam after editing the registration, then the paid application fee won’t be refunded.

