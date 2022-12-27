NID DAT 2023: Registration form correction deadline ends today, check details

The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the registration form correction window for NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 today, 27 December 2022. The registered candidates may make the required changes to the NID DAT 2023 application form before the last date. To make the necessary changes, they need to visit the official web portal. NID DAT 2023 prelims exam for admission to B.Des and M.Des courses will be organised on 8 January 2023. NID will announce the DAT 2023 main exam date soon. Candidates who clear both the pre and mains exams can take admission at the different NID campuses situated in Ahmedabad, Assam, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

What are the steps to edit the NID DAT 2023 Application Form?

Go to the official web portal of NID DAT.

Enter your email address, date of birth and password.

Verify and edit your details in the NID DAT 2023 application form.

Upload your documents, if needed.

Pay your additional NID DAT registration fee online, if required.

Download the NID DAT confirmation page and take the printout of the same.

Here is the direct link to edit the NID DAT 2023 application form.

It is to be noted that the Prelims will be a total of 3-hour duration and will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. The results for DAT Prelims will be declared on 30 March 2023. Candidates who qualify in NID DAT Prelims will be required to appear for the DAT Mains.

