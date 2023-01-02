NID DAT 2023: Admit card to release today, check steps to download

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release admit cards for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 Prelims today, 2 January. The prelims admit card will be released on the official web portal. Once released, candidates can download the admit card by using their registered email ID, date of birth along with password. It is to be noted that the DAT prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 8 January 2023. The M.Des DAT prelims question paper will consist of 100 marks questions from the Common Design Aptitude Test and a Discipline Specific Test, which together will help to evaluate the Design Aptitude of the candidate.

What are the steps to download the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the NID DAT 2023 admit card link on the homepage.

Fill in your NID DAT login credentials and submit details.

The NID DAT admit card will then appear on the screen.

Download and print the NID DAT admit card PDF to carry it on the exam day.

The entrance test is held for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes offered at NID campuses in the country. For more information, visit the official website of the Institute.

Once a candidate has cleared the DAT prelims exam, they will be required to appear for DAT Mains for both Bachelors and Masters level. The DAT prelims results will be declared on 30 March at 4 pm for Bachelors and 28 February at 4 pm for Masters.

Candidates are required to keep a check on the NID web portal for the latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.