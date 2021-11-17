NIACL AO recruitment 2021: Admit cards for Phase II exam out at newindia.co.in; check direct link here

The NIACL AO Phase-II exam will be held on 4 December, which is also the deadline to download the admit cards.

The hall tickets for the New India Assurance Company Limited Administrative Officer (NIACL AO) Main exam 2021 have been released by the NIACL. Candidates can download the NIACL AO Phase II exam 2021 admit cards from the official website at https://www.newindia.co.in/.

Process to download NIACL AO Phase II Exam 2021 hall tickets:

― Visit the official website at https://www.newindia.co.in/

― Select the recruitment tab given on the main page

― Click on the link for the NIACL AO Phase II exam 2021 hall ticket that is present on the screen

― Login using the requisite details such as your roll number and password

― The NIACL AO Mains 2021 admit card will appear on your screen

― Check the NIACL hall ticket to verify your details

― Save and download the NIACL AO Mains 2021 hall ticket for future reference

Direct link to download NIACL AO 2021 hall ticket: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/niaraogaug21/cloea_nov21/login.php?appid=c495d09ccaa3e72df37d04f4d9a200b9

The NIACL AO Phase-II exam will be held on 4 December, which is also the deadline to download the admit cards. The exam will consist of a mix of subjective and objective questions, as per the official notification.

The NIACL AO 2021 recruitment is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies in the organisation. The preliminary examination was held on 16 October, with the results being declared on 3 November. Applicants who qualified the NIACL AO Phase I exam are eligible to appear for the Mains examination.

Candidates who had completed their graduation or post-graduation with a minimum of 60 percent marks from a recognised educational institute were deemed eligible to apply for the NIACL exam. Applicants appearing for the final exam of their degree were also allowed to appear for the exam.

The minimum age of the candidates was 21 years of age as of 1 April this year. The official notification also stated that the candidates should not be over 30 years of age till the mentioned deadline.

Candidates are requested to keep visiting the NIACL’s official website to be aware of the latest developments.