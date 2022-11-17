NHM Tripura CHO Recruitment 2022: Registrations end today; direct link here
Applications successfully submitted by the aspirants via online mode. on or before the deadline, will be considered for the post
The National Health Mission (NHM), Tripura will end the online registration process for recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO) today, 17 November 2022. Candidates who haven’t applied yet can register themselves for the vacancies at sams.co.in till 11:59 pm.
“The engagement will be initially for a period of 11 (eleven) months, which may be extended for further periods based on performance till the completion of the project, with an intervening gap of at least one day,” reads the notice. Through this recruitment campaign, the Tripura State Health and Family Welfare Society plans to fill up a total of 191 CHO vacancies in the organisation.
Candidates should note that the number of posts may increase or decrease at any point of time during the recruitment procedure. Only online applications successfully submitted by the aspirants, on or before the deadline, will be taken into consideration. Applications received via any other sources or modes will be deemed invalid.
Read the official notification here: https://www.sams.co.in/uploaddocs/532071341-1667539498.pdf
Check simple steps to apply for NHM Tripura CHO recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to sams.co.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads – “Requirements of 191 Community Health Officers (CHOs) (November 2022) under National Health Mission, State Health & Family Welfare Society, Tripura”
Step 3: On the new page, click on the application link
Step 4: Then register and proceed with the application process by filling up the required details.
Step 5: Finally, submit the form.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the NHM Tripura CHO recruitment 2022 for future use.
Direct link here: https://nhmtripura.samshrm.com/
The selection process will be based on the score obtained by an applicant in a Competency Assessment Test (CAT). Those who will be shortlisted will take home a pay scale of Rs 25,000 per month. There will also be a provision for performance-linked incentives of up to Rs, 15,000.
For more details on age criteria, education qualification, selection process, and documents required, refer to the official notification.
